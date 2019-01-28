Authorities identify man found dead in San Vicente Reservoir

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Authorities Monday identified a 50-year-old kayaker who died at the San Vicente Reservoir in Lakeside.

Nicolas Khaiaphone of San Diego was found dead after his kayak overturned in the reservoir on Saturday morning. A boater noticed the overturned kayak in the reservoir around 10 a.m. and notified staff.

San Diego lifeguards found Khaiaphone in the water and pronounced him dead at the scene at 12:04 p.m.

A ruling on Khaiaphone’s cause of death was pending, the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office reported.