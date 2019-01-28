× 5 police officers shot in Houston

HOUSTON — Five police officers have been shot in Houston, KHOU reports.

The shooting happened at about 5 p.m Houston time in the southeastern part of the city.

The suspect had been shot, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the wounded officers.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.