Person found dead in SUV in East County

LAKESIDE, Calif. — At least one person was killed in an apparent vehicle crash in Lakeside early Sunday morning.

Details were unclear, but someone called California Highway Patrol dispatchers just after 4 a.m. to report hearing a traffic collision near the intersection of Moreno Avenue and San Vicente Avenue.

CHP officers arriving at the scene found at least one person dead in a Chevrolet Tahoe.

There was no information on whether the Tahoe was the only car involved in the crash.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Karla Menzies said the CHP had requested Sheriff’s Department dog units for assistance in tracking, but had no further information.