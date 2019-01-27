Heartland Fire rescue dog dies after nearly a decade of service

LA MESA, Calif. — A rescue dog that worked with local firefighters for nearly a decade has died, Heartland Fire-Rescue said Sunday.

Stella had served as Captain Matt Kirk’s search and rescue dog since 2009, the department said in a somber Instagram post. She came to the department from the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation and had “been part of (the) Heartland Fire family” as a FEMA search dog.

Among her deployments, Stella had worked in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and the recent mudslides in Montecito, according to the station.

“She will be greatly missed and we offer our deepest condolences. We would like to thank Santee Fire Department and San Diego Fire-Rescue (for their) show of support during this time of need,” the station wrote.