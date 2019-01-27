Couple awakes to man standing over their bed in his boxers

SAN DIEGO — A homeless man busted through the front door of a San Diego apartment while a couple was sleeping Sunday morning, standing at the foot of their bed in his underwear.

Robbie Alva told FOX 5 that around 6:30 a.m., he woke up to the man standing over his bed at his home on Curlew Street in Bankers Hill. The man was wearing only his underwear and acting erratically, Alva said.

“I’m scared. I don’t know if he has a weapon. He’s standing there in his boxers, so I don’t know what his intentions are,” he explained. Alva said the man demanded clothing from them and eventually left.

A #BankersHill couple says a homeless man busted through the front door and into their bedroom while they were sleeping. The changes they want to see in their neighborhood on @fox5sandiego at 5 #LiveOnFox5 #SanDiego pic.twitter.com/uP6mCwI05M — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) January 27, 2019

Officers arrived shortly after and arrested the man, who was likely under the influence of drugs, a watch commander with the San Diego Police Department said. The man was charged with trespassing, but Alva believes more should be done to combat the growing issue of homelessness in his neighborhood.

“I don’t see how just responding after the fact, after incidents like this, is going to prevent this from happening to somebody else again,” Alva said. Alva said trash, human feces and syringes are becoming a more common sight in his neighborhood.

Last year, San Diego County had the fourth largest homeless population in the country, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The homeless crisis in San Diego was a major talking point at San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s State of the City address on January 15th. In his address, Mayor Faulconer pushed for more affordable housing and better mental health programs.

Those are words that Alva hopes will turn into actions. “It’s the beginning of the year; there’s already an example like this. What is going to be taken immediately and what are the long-term steps?”

Alva said he emailed Mayor Faulconer and a city councilor to discuss solutions to homelessness in his neighborhood.