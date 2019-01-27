Cabrillo National Monument resumes operations

SAN DIEGO — The Cabrillo National Monument resumed full operations, officials announced Sunday.

The monument was closed over the past few weeks due to the government shutdown. At the time, the website said it would close “for the safety of visitors and park resources” due to the lapse in federal funds.

On Friday, President Trump signed a bill to temporarily reopen the government for 21 days.

“Over the next 21 days, I expect that both Democrats and Republicans will operate in good faith,” the President said.

“Cabrillo National Monument’s employees and volunteers are happy to be back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to their national parks,” said Cabrillo National Monument spokeswoman Elizabeth Skinner in a statement.

“With the enactment of the continuing resolution, the National Park Service is preparing to resume regular operations though the schedule for individual parks may vary depending on staff size and complexity of operations,” the monument’s website read.

The national monument will resume its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The tide pools will also be open every day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.