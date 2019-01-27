Body found in area where hiker went missing in East County

EL CAJON, Calif. — A body was found Sunday morning near the area where a hiker went missing on El Cajon Mountain, said police.

Deputies discovered the body near El Monte Rd, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Thomas Mark Castiglia, 50, met up with a hiking group around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in El Cajon, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a missing person’s release. Castiglia and the group hiked up the mountain’s south route toward Lunch Rock.

Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, members of the group say Castiglia told several other hikers that he would be taking a slower pace and that others did not need to wait for him. But as of Saturday evening, he had never returned.

32.802308 -116.978523