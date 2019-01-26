Survivor shares her story at Balboa Park human trafficking march

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Hundreds of people gathered at Balboa Park Saturday to raise awareness about human trafficking in San Diego.

The Junior League of San Diego hosted the march. Organizers said 5,000 people each year are affected by human trafficking in San Diego alone. “San Diego is on the FBI's list of top places for human trafficking," the League's Brandi Cropper explained.

Also in attendance was Jamie Johnson, a survivor of human trafficking who escaped her circumstances after seven years. She said the effects of trafficking are all around us. "My clients ranged from a fresh, 18-year-old ... in the military to government officials," Johnson told FOX 5.

Now she wants to help others escape the cycle, too. She is part of an organization called Sisters of the Streets -- created by survivors, for survivors.

"I want to be the driving force to help others," Johnson said. "We're here to let them know that there are other options."

You can read more about the organization's work by clicking here.