Residents rally against low-income housing project in Point Loma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A debate is raging over a proposed affordable housing development in Point Loma.

Residents rallied Saturday against a plan that would take over a city-owned lot known as Famosa Canyon, a popular green space and biking area on Famosa Boulevard, for low-income housing. Opponents of the plan are circulating a petition to stop the planned development and to rezone the canyon as city park.

Many are concerned about traffic, claiming that the peninsula is already one of the most densely populated areas in San Diego.

“As you can see, traffic is here and it’s congested," said rally organizer, Jon Linney.

“Look how many residents live there that are going to be impacted and not able to move out of this property," another protester said.

City officials addressed residents' concerns at a public meeting in June, saying that the new building is a way to address a desperate need for affordable housing.

"The City Council conveyed this property to the Housing Authority specifically for the development of affordable housing on this site," the San Diego Housing Commission wrote in a statement issued on January 15th. "No specific development design or plan has been created or proposed for this site at this point in time."

Despite protests from residents, the San Diego Housing Commission began its geological and seismic testing as part of its feasibility study.

“We’re not going to stop until the state of California and the City of San Diego officials hear us out," Linney said.