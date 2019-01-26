Police tase man suspected of robbing markets with a stick

SAN DIEGO — Police say a man wielding a stick and driving a stolen car robbed two markets before a chase with police that ended in him getting tased Saturday.

The man started his crime spree at Pola Market on Monroe Avenue in Normal Heights, police said. The man walked in with a stick and threatened the clerk, who handed over cash.

The man got back in his car — which police say was stolen — and drove to a second market on El Cajon Boulevard. He threatened that clerk and made off with cash again.

Officers spotted the suspected robber on University Avenue a short time later, and a struggle broke out as they tried to arrest him. Ultimately, the man was tased and put in handcuffs.

One officer suffered a minor injury in the scuffle, police said. The man, who officers said was in his 20s, was taken to the hospital.