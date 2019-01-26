Man suspected of hotel attack fights with officers after chase

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from officers responding to a report of an attack at a Mission Valley hotel, police said.

Officers responded around 10:45 a.m. to a report of a domestic violence incident at the Super 8 on Hotel Circle, San Diego Police Officer Frank Cali said. The man tried to run away from police but was caught a short distance away.

Cali said the man, who may have been under the influence of drugs, fought with officers before he could be subdued, then continued to be combative in custody.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, police said.