Person critically injured in crash involving classic car

SAN DIEGO — One person was seriously injured when the classic car they were riding in crashed on state Route 94 Saturday morning.

A caller first reported the crash around 7:40 a.m. on westbound Route 94 near Kelton Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Arriving CHP officers found a 1965 Chevrolet Impala had crashed into the center divider from the westbound side of the freeway, strewing debris onto the eastbound side.

Paramedics took one person to a hospital with injuries that were described as critical, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell said.

It wasn’t clear if that person was the driver.

The left two lanes of Route 94 were blocked while crews cleaned up the crash.

