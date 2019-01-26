New Hillcrest library is 3 times the size of the old branch

SAN DIEGO — A group of local and state officials celebrated the grand opening of a library branch Saturday that will serve Hillcrest, Mission Hills and other surrounding neighborhoods.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Rep. Susan Davis, Assemblyman Todd Gloria, City Councilman Chris Ward and San Diego Public Library Foundation CEO Jay Hill were all expected to attend the ceremony to celebrate the library’s opening. More than 1,800 local volunteers also attended the ceremony, lining the sidewalk to pass books to the new library.

The 14,000-square-foot building is more than thrice as big as the library it is replacing, which was built in 1961. According to the city, it includes designated space for teenagers and children, a community meeting area, study rooms, computer labs, an underground parking garage and a gold certification from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program. It is the second library branch built since Faulconer took office in 2014.

The Mission-Hills/Harley and Bessie Knox Library, named for the philanthropists who helped fund its construction, is expected to serve roughly 350,000 visits every year. It is located at 215 W. Washington St.