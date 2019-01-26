Man suffers serious injuries to face in North County crash

SAN DIEGO — A 38-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his face in a two-vehicle collision Friday in the Scripps Ranch neighborhood of San Diego.

The man was driving his Honda Civic when he pulled out from the parking lot of a business in the 10100 block of Carroll Canyon Road about 3:40 p.m. and made a left turn across all lanes of the road and in front of a Nissan Murano driven by a 34-year-old woman, causing her to hit him, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries and the woman complained of pain and scratches, but was not taken to a hospital, Heims said.

San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division investigated the crash.