SAN DIEGO — Fire crews were battling flames at a home in rural East County early Saturday evening.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. in the community of Dehesa, about 15 minutes east of El Cajon. The fire was on Dehesa Road in an agricultural area.

Cal Fire San Diego firefighters had knocked down the blaze by about 5:30 p.m., though officials said crews would remain at the scene for several more hours.

