TSA screeners to get partial paychecks

WASHINGTON – Transportation Security Administration employees who worked in an exempted status during the shutdown will receive a partial payment, the head of TSA announced Friday.

The TSA will pay its screener force, which has been working without pay during the shutdown, for two weeks of back pay, TSA Administrator David Pekoske tweeted Friday.

A TSA spokesman told Politico that the pay period covers December 23 through January 5. The agency is able to do it by using money from last year’s funds.

“TSA similarly used fiscal 2018 money to provide $500 bonuses and one-day payments to workers earlier this month,” Politico reported.

Challenging circumstances force challenging decisions. I fully recognize anything short of full paychecks are a partial measure, and in no way compensates the #TSA workforce for the financial burden many are experiencing. — David P. Pekoske (@TSA_Pekoske) January 25, 2019

Most employees @TSA I-band and below who worked in an exempted status during Pay Period 26 will receive a partial payment for that pay period. — David P. Pekoske (@TSA_Pekoske) January 25, 2019