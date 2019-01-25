SUV hits child in South Bay school parking lot

SAN DIEGO — A child suffered a non-life-threatening head injury when struck by a car in the Ocean View Hills School parking lot, authorities announced Friday.

A 57-year-old woman was driving the Escalade east through the school’s parking lot just after 8 a.m. when the 11-year-old ran in front of the vehicle and was struck.

The SDPD’s Traffic Division responded to the scene and is continuing to investigate. The child was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The names of the woman and child were not released.

Residents with information on the incident were encouraged to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.