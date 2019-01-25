Student killed when train and school bus collide in East Texas

ATHENS, Texas — One student was killed when a school bus collided with a train in Athens, Texas on Friday.

The student was in middle school, Athens Independent School District confirmed on Facebook. One other student, a girl attending a local elementary school, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Dallas. The bus driver was also taken to a hospital by ambulance.

No other students were on the bus.

“We ask that you join with us in humbly praying for their families,” the district wrote. They later added that all athletic activities for the day would be cancelled “out of respect.”