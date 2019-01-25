Police search for ‘potentially dangerous’ man at Southwestern College HEC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- Southwestern College's National City Higher Education Center was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon while police searched for a "potentially dangerous" man suspected of running off after a crash on the freeway.

The suspect was seen on or near the campus, located at 880 National City Boulevard, around 1:30 p.m. He was described only as man wearing an orange shirt or no shirt.

Police said he is suspected of getting in a crash in a stolen van around 1:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near Main Street, getting out of the wrecked vehicle and running away.

No classes were in session Friday. Only staff members were on campus and were secure, according to a spokesperson for the college. By about 4 p.m., officials said the campus was safe. Classes will resume on Monday.

