SDPD steps up enforcement in Ocean Beach after spike in crime

SAN DIEGO – Police stepped up enforcement in Ocean Beach after a series of crimes including two stabbings and a sexual assault happened in the beach community.

A woman was walking down along Bacon Street near Narragansett Avenue Sunday at 2 a.m. when a man dragged her into an alley and sexually assaulted her, San Diego police said.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed in the arm January 17 while trying to break up a fight outside of Winston’s Beach Club just after midnight, police said. Officers said the brazen attack happened in the same area as the woman's attack.

Residents have been complaining about the growing homeless population and the increased drug use.

San Diego police Lt. Dan Grubbs has been monitoring the security transformation of Ocean Beach as several officers patrol the most problematic spots, including Newport Avenue and Abbott Street. Officers said when they are enforcing vagrancy laws, they also start by offering assistance to homeless services.

As of Thursday evening, officers arrested 15 people, issued three citations and helped two homeless people get into a shelter, Grubbs said. In 48 hours, the homeless people who normally sit on the wall in front of the ocean were cleared out.

“The sidewalks are more open. There are less people drinking in public and we’re not smelling marijuana,” Grubbs said.

Officers said the new enforcement will remain in place indefinitely.