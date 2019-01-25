Padres will bring back brown uniforms in 2020

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres are bringing back their classic brown uniforms.

The Padres notified Major League Baseball of their intent to change their primary team color to brown, Padres spokesman Craig Hughner told FOX 5 on Friday.

Breaking: @Padres to go back to Brown as primary uniform color in 2020. Team spokesman tells me the trim will be either yellow or gold. Still some specifics to work out. — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) January 25, 2019

The team conducted a number of focus groups with Padres fans to test various uniform colors, including blue, white, gold and brown, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The final version of the new primary jerseys will have to be submitted by May. If approved, the team will start wearing the uniforms in 2020.

The Padres wore predominately brown uniforms from their inception until 1991 when they switched to blue, orange and white.

Also Friday, Nike announced it will take over as MLB’s official uniform supplier.