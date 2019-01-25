Man rushed to hospital after hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A 69-year-old man was rushed to a hospital after a hit-and-run in the Linda Vista neighborhood of San Diego Friday.
The man was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk in the 6900 block of Linda Vista Road when he was struck around 6:30 p.m. The side mirror on the passenger’s side of the truck hit the man, who suffered a broken arm and head injuries.
The driver of the pickup initially pulled into the parking lot of the CVS store but drove off.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The truck was described as a silver 2016 Ford F-150 pickup. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver was asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.