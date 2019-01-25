Man arrested on suspicion of North County armed robbery spree

CARLSBAD, Calif. – A 49-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of carrying out five armed robberies at businesses across northern San Diego County over the past month.

Michael Alfred Miller was arrested in Vista around 3 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of a series of armed robberies at businesses in Carlsbad, Fallbrook, San Marcos and Vista that began in late December, according to Carlsbad police.

Carlsbad detectives worked with San Diego County sheriff’s investigators to identify Miller as the suspect, Carlsbad police Sgt. Alonso DeVelasco said.

Few details about the alleged heists or what led investigators to identify Miller as the alleged perpetrator were immediately available.

Miller was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of five counts each of robbery, burglary and grand theft along with one count each of receiving stolen property and making criminal threats, according to jail records. He is being held without bail pending arraignment, set for Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the robbery spree was asked to contact Detective Brian Johnson at760-473-9252 or brian.johnson@carlsbadca.gov.