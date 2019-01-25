Federal employees look forward to being paid, worried about the future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- As President Donald Trump reached a deal to reopen the government, some furloughed workers across the United States are relieved while others are not feeling quite optimistic yet.

"It would be nice to get a paycheck but I don't know if I like a temporary solution to a permanent problem," said Joe Hill, a federal prison worker in Florence, Colorado.

Friday's deal would soon return federal workers to their jobs but it's not immediately clear when are they going to get paid.

About 800,000 federal workers have gone for two pay periods without a paycheck. Some had to take temporary jobs, sell their cars and take out thousands of dollars in loans.

"It's about time, couldn't be happier," said Sheri Lohman, a federal worker in Colorado. "It makes everything much easier, I don't have to continue working a part time job."

Arrisia Sims, an agricultural specialist for Customs and Border Protection, said she was very grateful for the decision.

"All I can say is, praise the Lord," Sims said. "I'm just -- praise the lord, I'm happy. I'm getting my paycheck and that's pretty much what comes to mind."

Meanwhile, several Transportation Security Administration employees said it would still be hard for them to overcome the impacts of the shutdown.

"People's lives have been damaged over nothing. People have lost careers. There's people whose credit is messed up," said Jamie Keys, a 14-year TSA employee at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

"All kinds of damage has been done. People can't afford medicine. Yeah, we're happy it's over, but at what cost? We're still let down either way," she said.