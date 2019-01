SAN DIEGO – A firefighter training session caused black smoke to fill the air in the Miramar area Friday morning, military officials confirmed.

Capt. Gregory Matthew Gregory told FOX 5 that the smoke was from the training session near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

If you see smoke this morning during your commute, don’t worry — Marines with @MCASMiramar's Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting are conducting firefighting training to maintain their skills. — MCAS Miramar (@MCASMiramarCA) January 25, 2019

The training exercise happened during the morning commute around 7 a.m.