2 Little Caesars armed robberies may be connected, police say

SAN DIEGO -- Two Little Caesars restaurants in San Diego County were robbed at gunpoint Friday night and the crimes may be connected, authorities said.

The first happened around 9:30 p.m. at the pizza chain in the 6000 block of El Cajon Boulevard in the El Cerrito neighborhood, according to San Diego police. The suspect walked into the restaurant, pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money. He took an unknown amount of cash and walked northbound in the 4600 block of College Avenue. The suspect was described as a black male, 6-feet tall, wearing a black mask, black coat, black pants and black shoes.

The second robbery happened at the location in the 6100 block of Lake Murray Boulevard, according to La Mesa police. The suspect in that incident was described as a black male, 6-feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans.

San Diego police told FOX 5 the same suspect may be responsible for both robberies.

Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Little Cesars in La Mesa. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/GNDvngKVir — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) January 26, 2019