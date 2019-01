NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A student was taken into custody after bringing a pellet gun to Sweetwater High School Thursday morning, police said.

National City police received reports of a student who brought a gun to school to show his friends. School security officers took the student out of class without any trouble.

School officials confirmed there was a brief “secure campus” at the school located at 2900 Highland Avenue.

The identity of the student was not released.