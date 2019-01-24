SDSU sets record for undergraduate applicants

SAN DIEGO — More than 94,000 undergraduate students have applied to San Diego State University for the fall 2019 semester, a new record, the university announced Thursday.

A total of 94,142 first-time freshmen and transfer students have applied to the school, breaking the previous record from last year of more than 93,000. The total includes more than 69,000 freshmen and more than 24,500 transfer students, according to SDSU.

According to the school, it is the fourth consecutive year undergraduate applications have topped 80,000. The university’s consistent flood of applications earned it the second spot on U.S. News and World Report’s October 2018 list of the 10 U.S. colleges with the most applicants for the fall 2017 semester. Only UCLA had more applicants than SDSU, 102,242.

The California State University system extended the application deadline for the fall 2019 semester from the normal Nov. 30, 2018 to Dec. 15, 2018 to accommodate students who may have been affected by California wildfires. The school expects to begin notifying prospective students in March if they’ve been admitted for the upcoming academic year.