Polish tourist goes missing while on vacation in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A man from Poland who was on vacation in San Diego was reported missing last week.

Michal Marcin Krowczynski did not show up for his scheduled flight to return home and his family and friends haven’t been able to reach him since last Thursday, according San Diego police. He was reported missing the following day.

Krowczynski’s social media accounts show various posts throughout San Diego but no activity since his disappearance.

Police say Krowczynski’s disappearance is considered unusual and he has never been reported missing before. He was described as white, 5’9″, 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabout is asked to call police at 619-531-2000 or the missing persons unit at 619-531-2277.