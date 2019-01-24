Police search for missing 80-year-old man

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching for an 80-year-old man with dementia and Parkinson’s disease who went missing Thursday.

Police say around noon, Louis “Mike” Fowler walked away from his home in the 1300 block of Pacific Highway near the Little Italy neighborhood of San Diego.

Fowler was described as a 5’6″, 120 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was possibly wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. He was believed to be wearing a satchel that administers medication to his stomach and using a walker with a built-in seat.

Anyone with information about Fowler’s whereabouts was asked to call police at 619-531-2000 and reference event No. 19010037155.