× Multi-car crash blocks freeway in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — As many as eight cars were involved in a crash on southbound Interstate 805 in National City Thursday evening.

Witnesses told police a BMW was speeding before crashing into multiple vehicles near State Route 54 around 6 p.m.

At least two lanes were blocked by the crash, leading to a major back-up. You can track live traffic conditions here.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.