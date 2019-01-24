× Man killed in motorcycle crash was local football player

SAN DIEGO — A man who died Monday in a solo motorcycle crash in the Clairemont Mesa area was a player for a San Diego minor league football team.

James Robert Haiman played for the San Diego Silverbacks, a team in the Labelle Developmental Football League. He would have turned 29 next month, according to a post on the team’s Facebook page.

According to police, Haiman was riding a 2015 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on Balboa Avenue. He lost control of the speeding motorcycle and hit a curb, then a guardrail and slid to a stop in the left lane of the street, investigators said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Silverbacks announced that they would honor Haiman at their game on Feb. 9 against the West Coast Lions.

“As a football team, family, and community, we are devastated. We mourn the tragic loss of life of our dear teammate and brother,” the team said in their Facebook post. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of James.”