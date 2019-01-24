Man carjacked by woman he met online

SAN DIEGO – Police searched Thursday for a man and woman suspected of carjacking a man at knifepoint in City Heights.

The 21-year-old man met the woman online and they agreed to meet at 3400 43rd Street about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

They drove to a parking lot less than a half-mile away at Florence Joyner Elementary School, located at 4271 Myrtle Avenue, where they parked and the woman asked the victim if he wanted to go to her apartment, Heims said.

The woman had a cast on her foot, so the victim got out of the car to help her out and another man wearing a red face mask walked up to the victim, pointed a large knife at him and demanded his car keys to his Mercedes-Benz, Heims said.

The victim gave the suspect his keys and the suspect got into the car with the woman still inside and they drove away in an unknown direction, Heims said.

The vehicle is a Mercedes-Benz C300 with California license plate 7VCX885. Detailed descriptions of the man and woman were not immediately available.