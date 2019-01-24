Krispy Kreme to sell conversation doughnuts for Valentine’s Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Although you won’t be able to find candy conversation hearts this Valentine’s Day, Krispy Kreme has a sweet alternative.

The doughnut chain is rolling out new “Valentine Conversation Doughnuts” filled with Cake Batter, Strawberries & KREME, Raspberry Filled and Chocolate KREME Filled. The treats will be topped with new and traditional phrases, including “DM ME,” “ALL THE FEELS” and “BE MINE.”

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

The doughnuts will be available Jan. 30 through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.