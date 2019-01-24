Fire chars South Bay building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Firefighters made quick work of a structure fire in Chula Vista Thursday.

Crews were called to a vacant building on Third Avenue around 11 a.m. Flames spread from a burning blanket to nearby vegetation and eventually to the eaves of the building, Captain Jeff Ewert explained.

Gabriel Puentes, a retired law enforcement agent, said he was walking by, saw the burning blanket and called for help.

"It was too close to the building so I called 911," Puentes said. "It just exploded. It just got bigger and bigger.”

The building's sprinklers were activated and crews quickly extinguished the flames.

No one was hurt, officials said. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.