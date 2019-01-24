‘I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her’: Patients honor South Bay doctor

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A doctor in Chula Vista received an award for her work with patients Thursday.

Dr. Marilyn Norton works as an oncologist at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. Friday, patients and other supporters surprised her with a ceremony awarding her the 250th Guardian Angel award.

The award is presented to caregivers by their former patients, giving patients the chance to thank their physicians for the difference that they’ve made in their lives. The surprise ceremony took place at Dr. Norton’s office.

Among the many people who showed up was former patient Michael Hogg. Hogg started seeing Norton in 2007 for cancer treatment.

“I’m absolutely sure that I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her help and expertise,” said Hogg. During part of the ceremony, Norton had a tough time holding back tears of happiness.

“I’m just doing my job,” she told FOX 5. “And to see all of these people here — it’s humbling.”