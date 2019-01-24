× Farmers Insurance Open begins with star-studded field

LA JOLLA, Calif. – The $7.1 million Farmers Insurance Open begins Thursday at the Torrey Pines Golf Course with Tiger Woods among the field that includes 24 of the top 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking.

The tournament marks Woods’ 2019 debut and his first appearance in an official PGA Tour event since winning the Tour Championship in September for his 80th career victory, two behind Sam Snead’s record.

Woods is an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines with seven Farmers Insurance Opens and the 2008 U.S. Open, his most recent major victory.

“I’m looking forward to getting started, looking forward to getting out there and playing,” Woods said. “This is a golf course property that I’ve always loved … To have won on this property and have the success I’ve had, it’s been a lot of fun and I’m looking forward to getting out there this week.”

Woods is set to begin play at 10:40 a.m. from the first tee of the South Course. His playing partners for the first two rounds will be Xander Schauffele, a Scripps Ranch High and San Diego State alumnus who is sixth on the Official World Golf Ranking, and 10th-ranked Tony Finau, a teammate of Woods on last year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Schauffele called it “really cool” to be able to play with Woods.

“I’ve never played with him, not even a hole, so looking forward to the zoo that’s going to be out here Thursday, Friday,” said Schauffele, who is seeking to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 two win in three straight starts. He won the HSBC Champions in October and the Tournament of Champions earlier this month.

Schauffele has missed the cut all three times he has played in the Farmers Insurance Open.

The field also includes Justin Rose of England, the world’s top-ranked player, four-time major tournament winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who will be playing in the tournament for the first time, defending champion Jason Day of Australia, and Jon Rahm of Spain, the 2017 champion.

This is the 67th consecutive year the PGA Tour has held an event in San Diego County, with 52 of them being played at Torrey Pines.

Tournament gates are scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m., with play beginning at 9 a.m. The tournament is set to conclude Sunday. The winner will receive $1.278 million.