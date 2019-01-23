Yelp to host free lunch for federal employees idled by shutdown

SAN DIEGO – Yelp will offer a free lunch Wednesday to federal employees affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

The restaurant and business review website will host the lunch for up to 500 government workers at the San Diego Air and Space Museum at 2001 Pan American Plaza. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 207 federal employees had responded that they would attend the event. Local restaurants like Lucha Libre Taco Shop, Donut Bar, El Pollo Grill and Coop’s West Texas BBQ are expected to serve food at the lunch, among several others.

“We’re now in the midst of the longest government shutdown in American history,” Yelp said in a statement on its website. “There’s no sign of this thing ending anytime soon, so in the wake of all the mess, we’ve decided to gather some extremely generous local businesses together with hopes that a free meal might help 500 of you that are in need at the moment.”

Furloughed government employees and those working without pay can attend the lunch by creating a free Yelp account and RSVPing at yelp.com/events/san-diego-free-lunch-for-500-federal-workers. Attendees must present a valid government ID at the museum’s entrance. Residents are also encouraged to send word of the event to friends, family and others in San Diego County who are currently affected by the shutdown.