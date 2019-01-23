Jewelry store hiring couple to find best proposal spots in U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Robbins Brothers, known as the engagement ring store, is looking for two lovebirds to travel the country in search of perfect proposal spots.

The lucky duo will receive all-expenses-paid weekend trips to six cities around the United States. All they have to do is explore each city for the most romantic locations to pop the question.

The list of job requirements included being active on Instagram, willing to be photographed, videoed and do interviews and write about related travel experiences.

Applicants must be able to travel at least one weekend per month for six months. They “must have experience in a serious relationship and/or ability to convey an authentic excitement for finding the perfect proposal spot and engagement ring.”

Interested couples can apply online until February 14.