Police search for armed cellphone store robber

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a man who robbed a cellphone store in City Heights at gunpoint Wednesday.

Officers say the robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Metro PCS store on University Avenue. Police said the man pointed the gun at an employee and demanded money. After the worker opened the register and handed over the cash, the man ran off.

He was described as a black man, 20-30 years old, weighing about 200 pounds with curly hair. He was wearing a grey hat, dark sweater and blue jeans.

