Photos released of jewelry store robbery suspects

SAN DIEGO — Three masked suspects robbed a San Carlos jewelry store Wednesday afternoon, then fled before officers were able to arrive, police said.

The robbery was reported at 1:15 p.m. at San Carlos Jewelers, on Lake Murray Boulevard south of Navajo Road, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Sarah Foster.

The suspects entered the store and began smashing display cases, Foster said. When the owner went to see what was going on, one suspect leveled a gun at her and instructed her to get on the ground.

Foster said the three then continued to break into the displays, grabbed an undetermined amount of jewelry and fled the scene.

All three suspects were described as black, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and wearing dark hoodies. One had a medium build, wore dark gloves and was armed with a handgun, another had a thin build, wore gray shorts and was also armed with a handgun and the third had a thin build and wore dark pants, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects was urged to call the SDPD’s Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (888) 580-8477.

We need your help identifying and locating these robbery suspects. Anyone with information please call @sdcrimestoppers 888-580-8477. Up to $1000 reward being offered. pic.twitter.com/r6VHPpBAcC — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 24, 2019