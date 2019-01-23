× Man exposes himself to woman in college parking lot

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – MiraCosta College issued a warning Wednesday after a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman in a parking lot.

The MiraCosta student was sitting in her parked car at lot 2B around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday when a man pulled up next to her, campus officials said. The man started talking to her.

“When the female attempted to leave, the male got out of his car and exposed his penis,” the campus stated. The woman took a picture of his car as it drove away.

The man was described as 5-foot, 10-inches tall with brown hair, brown skin, short beard, wears glasses and was possibly of Middle Eastern descent.

His car was a dark gray BMW 320i with a pink Auto Nation license plate frame and white paper plates.

Campus police reminded students and faculty to walk with companions whenever possible, be aware of your surroundings, report suspicious behavior by calling 760-795-6640. They said carry a cellphone and whistle to attract attention.

MiraCosta College is public community college in Oceanside.