Gunman robs cellphone store in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO – Police Wednesday were searching for a man suspected of robbing a cellphone store in Logan Heights at gunpoint.

It happened shortly before 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Metro PCS store on Ocean View Boulevard near South 31st Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The thief walked into the store and pointed a black handgun at the clerk, then demanded money from the register, Buttle said.

The clerk complied and the gunman also demanded cellphones then told the clerk to get on the floor, he said.

The suspect fled westbound on Ocean View Boulevard with an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones, Buttle said.

The robber was described as a 5-foot-8-inch to 5-foot-10-inch black man in his 30s weighing around 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

Robbery detectives responded to the scene and were investigating the heist.