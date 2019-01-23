Golf carts spark fire at North County school

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Firefighters made quick work of a blaze that damaged a pair of golf carts and an outbuilding Wednesday at a North County kindergarten-through-eighth-grade campus.

The non-injury fire at Double Peak School on San Elijo Road in San Marcos erupted shortly before 10 a.m., city spokeswoman Sarah Macdonald said.

Crews were able to quickly douse the flames, which only damaged the two utility vehicles and the roof of the shed housing them, Macdonald said.

The blaze, believed to have been sparked by a faulty battery in one of the carts, caused no interruptions to teaching or office operations at the campus east of Lake San Marcos, according to Macdonald.