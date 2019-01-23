Deputies shut down East County pot dispensary

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Authorities shut down a Spring Valley marijuana dispensary Wednesday, boarding up the business and seizing its stock.

Deputies and county code-compliance officers served an abatement warrant at Cookiez Collective, 2913 Sweetwater Road, shortly before 8 a.m.

The enforcement action “was the direct result of numerous complaints from concerned citizens,” sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Cook said.

During the operation, the personnel seized “a large amount” of processed cannabis, edible products containing the drug, paraphernalia, cash and business equipment, Sgt. Matt Cook said. Four employees were cited for illegal possession and sales of marijuana.

The code-enforcement personnel secured the premises by boarding up its exterior doors.

In March 2017, the Board of Supervisors banned marijuana businesses in all unincorporated areas in San Diego County, though two existing medicinal- cannabis dispensaries — one near El Cajon and another in Ramona — were granted waivers allowing them to operate for five more years before closing.

“The county anticipates continued compliance as we enforce the securing of structures without a permitted use,” Cook said.