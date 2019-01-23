CHP motorcycle officer involved in Escondido crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was involved in a crash in Escondido Wednesday night.

The collision between the motorcycle and a car happened around 8:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near the Via Rancho Parkway exit, according to the CHP.

The law enforcement agency said one person suffered minor injuries but did not confirm whether it was the officer or the driver of the car who was hurt.

Authorities temporarily closed the onramp to southbound I-15.