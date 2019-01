SAN DIEGO — Salvation Army San Diego says it will help federal workers who have been suffering during the government shutdown.

Employees affected by the shutdown could be eligible to receive assistance with utility bills, rent and groceries.

The Salvation Army said it can also inform federal employees, who are furloughed or working without pay, about other resources available to them.

To get help from the Salvation Army,, you are asked to call 619-446-0274, or visit the center closest to you.