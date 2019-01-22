× Murder of South Bay teen remains unsolved 12 years later

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Police are hoping that someone will come forward with information that can revive the investigation into a 12-year-old murder.

On Jan. 19, 2007, Romel Velarde was shot and killed in front of his home. The killing happened in the 2300 block of East Division Street at about 6:30 p.m.

Two males were seen running from the area and a brown van or SUV was seen driving away from the area. But police have never developed any suspects in the slaying.

Anyone with information is asked to call the National City Police Department’s homicide unit at 619-336-4472 or Crime Stoppers annonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.