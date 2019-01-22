Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Clairemont Mesa

SAN DIEGO – A motorcyclist was killed in a solo crash in the Clairemont Mesa area, police said Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 10:50 p.m. Monday on Balboa Avenue, just east of Clairemont Drive, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 29-year-old man was riding a 2015 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on Balboa Avenue at a high speed when he struck a curb and a guardrail, then slid to a stop in the left lane of Balboa Avenue, Buttle said.

The man, whose name was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, Buttle said.