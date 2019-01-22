× Hotdogger Wanted: Oscar Mayer hiring next Wienermobile driver

MADISON, Wis. – Looking for a job? Maybe you’ll “relish” this one.

Oscar Mayer has announced a nationwide search for their next Wienermobile driver referred to as a “Hotdogger.” The person will be the brand’s goodwill ambassador.

The company said they are taking applications through January 31 for the one-year position. The job starts in June.

Applicants should have a bachelor of arts or science, preferably in public relations, communications, journalism, advertising or marketing.

Hotdoggers should be outgoing, creative, friendly and enthusiastic.

Instructions on how to apply are online.